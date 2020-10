Society A record number of newly infected people in Serbia, one person died According to the latest information, 512 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Serbia, and one person has died. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 17:07 Tweet Share Depositphotos/alexeynovikov

In the last 24 hours, 7.425 people were tested, and 1.256.531 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



There are 490 people in hospital and 27 patients on respirators.



The mortality rate in Serbia is 2.10 percent.



The previous record in Serbia was set on July 26, when 467 people were infected.