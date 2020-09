Society One person died, 65 new cases of infection confirmed In the last 24 hours, 65 people were infected with coronavirus in Serbia, and one person died. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 17:09 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Tom Pennington Staff

In the last 24 hours, 7,315 people were tested.



There are 20 people on the respirator.



The number of patients who have died since the outbreak of the pandemic is now 749.