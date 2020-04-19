Society Vucic announces opening: Stores starting Tuesday, cafes and restaurants in early May If everything goes as it is today, the opening of stores and other facilities will begin soon, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced last night Source: B92 Sunday, April 19, 2020 | 15:56 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Robert Ghement

As he explained, artisan shops, shoemakers, tailors, car mechanics, technical goods stores, construction materials shops will be open, except those in shopping malls.



Other stores will be open on April 27 if they are sized less than 300 square feet. These also include hairdressing and beauty salons, gyms, but special protection will be required for them.



Hotels, spas, shopping malls, intercity traffic, airports, restaurants and cafes are planned to open between May 3 and 10.



The president of Serbia also announced to TV Pink that factory workers should be ready to return to work from May 4 or May 11, as he says factories in the Czech Republic and Slovakia that need goods from Serbia are starting to work. Some who have a way of keeping social distance among workers may start as early as April 27, he added.



Of course, the condition for all of this is that the situation with the coronavirus is stabilized and that citizens comply with the prescribed measures, which will soon be mitigated.



Vucic urged all construction workers to start working on civil and structural engineering constructions as of Tuesday. "To get started, we have a lot of projects, we will have works everywhere," he said.



"We are starting to work at full force in order to make investments to preserve our GDP, which the IMF has already said will be the largest in Europe," says Vucic.



"We will have the best economy in all of Europe at the end of this year and next," adding that he expects the economic growth to reach nine percent next year. He added that all this will only be achieved if citizens remain disciplined.



Speaking for Pink TV, the President confirmed that those over 65 would be allowed to move for 30 minutes each day from 6 pm to 1 am on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and that if the situation is further improved, the authorities will allow senior citizens to walk half an hour each day starting from April 27.



Speaking about the state of the domestic economy, Vucic said that "people in EPS, Telecom, public companies do not have to worry ..."



"We will show our strength in the region and will buy different companies and businesses in the region", he stressed.