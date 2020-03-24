Society 54 new cases of coronavirus registered in Serbia, more than 300 people infected 54 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar announced at a media conference Source: B92 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 | 15:34 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

The total number of infected people thus increased to 303.



From the last report until 3 pm on March 24, 2020, samples of 94 people were tested, 54 of which were positive and 40 were negative for the new coronavirus.



Of the 54 confirmed cases since the last report, 27 were hospitalized, while 27 stayed at home.



By 3 pm on March 24, 2020, a total of 916 individuals who met the definition criteria were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute.