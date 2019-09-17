Society 0

Media:Patriarch Irinej is visited by doctors, he is not feeling well

Patriarch Irinej came out of the hospital more than ten days ago, where he was kept due to high fever and general exhaustion, but he is still not feeling well

Foto: EPA / Srđan Suki
According to several Belgrade dailies, Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church spends most of his time in bed, receiving therapy, and is visited by doctors from Military Medical Academy (VMA).

Church sources say his recovery is going much slower than expected.

