Society Massive rainstorm hits Belgrade/VIDEOS Video footage showing torrents of rainwater flowing through Belgrade's streets after a big rainstorm late on Wednesday have appeared on social media. Source: B92 Thursday, August 16, 2018 | 11:34 (screen capture)

The storm left New Belgrade, Cukarica and Banovo Brdo municipalities under water, including the capital's Hippodrome.

It was reported earlier that traffic was stopped in Radnicka Street, as 30 liters of rain per square meter fell over a short period of time.