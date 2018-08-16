Massive rainstorm hits Belgrade/VIDEOS
Video footage showing torrents of rainwater flowing through Belgrade's streets after a big rainstorm late on Wednesday have appeared on social media.Source: B92
The storm left New Belgrade, Cukarica and Banovo Brdo municipalities under water, including the capital's Hippodrome.
It was reported earlier that traffic was stopped in Radnicka Street, as 30 liters of rain per square meter fell over a short period of time.
I onda hrabro uletanje u talase 😂😱 #Beograd #BanovoBrdo #Pozeška #saobraćaj pic.twitter.com/riXPDl6EVS— VeljaRS (@cuvariluzija) August 15, 2018
Uživo! #Banovobrdo pic.twitter.com/0p6krkF9rd— Nikola Martać Džoni™ (@NikolaMartac) August 15, 2018