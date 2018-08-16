Society 0

Massive rainstorm hits Belgrade/VIDEOS

Video footage showing torrents of rainwater flowing through Belgrade's streets after a big rainstorm late on Wednesday have appeared on social media.

Source: B92
(screen capture)
(screen capture)

The storm left New Belgrade, Cukarica and Banovo Brdo municipalities under water, including the capital's Hippodrome.

It was reported earlier that traffic was stopped in Radnicka Street, as 30 liters of rain per square meter fell over a short period of time.

