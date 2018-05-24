Society Serbia coach unveils candidates for World Cup team Serbian national football team coach Mladen Krstajic on Thursday revealed the names of 27 candidates for the country's squad in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Source: B92 Thursday, May 24, 2018 | 15:33 Tweet Share Mladen Krstajic (StarSport)

23 players will make it to the team that will travel to Russia on June 11, and this final list will be known on June 4.