Serbia coach unveils candidates for World Cup team
Serbian national football team coach Mladen Krstajic on Thursday revealed the names of 27 candidates for the country's squad in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.Source: B92
23 players will make it to the team that will travel to Russia on June 11, and this final list will be known on June 4.
Serbia will on that day play the first of the two friendly matches as part of the team's preparations for the tournament in Russia.
The friendlies against Chile (June 4) and Bolivia (June 9) will both be played in Graz, Austria.
Within World Cup Group E, Serbia will face Costa Rica (June 17 in Samara), Switzerland (June 22 in Kaliningrad), and Brazil (June 27 in Moscow).
Krstajic's list revealed this Thursday:
Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan/Serbia), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi TA/Israel), Aleksandar Jovanovic (Aarhus/Denmark), Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar/Spain)
Defense: Aleksandar Kolarov (AS Roma/Italy), Antonio Rukavina (Villareal/Spain), Milan Rodic (Red Star/Serbia), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit/Russia),Uros Spajic (Krasnodar/Russia), Milos Veljkovic (Werder/Germany), Dusko Tosic (Guangzhou/China), Matija Nastic (Schalke/Germany), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina/Italy)
Midfield: Namanja Matic (Manchester United/England), Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace/England), Marko Grujic (Liverpool/England - on loan at Cardiff), Nemanja Maksimovic (Valencia/Spain), Dusan Tadic (Southampton/England), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica/Portugal), Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht/Germany), Filip Kostic (Hamburg/Germany), Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star/Serbia), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio/Italy), Adem Ljajic (Torino/Italy)
Strikers: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle/England - on loan at Fulham), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK/Greece), Luka Jovic (Benfica/Portugal - on loan at Eintracht)