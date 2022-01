Region Croatia experienced a shock today Today, 5.958 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Croatia, and 27 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, December 30, 2021 | 12:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Christian Bruna

The number of active cases in Croatia today is 25.521, while 1.858 patients are in hospital, of which 239 are on respirators.



Although the omicron strain of coronavirus has been registered in Croatia, there is no official confirmation that this strain caused a drastic increase in the newly infected population.