Region Erdogan: The condition is for Serbs, Bosniaks and Croats to unite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that Turkey is ready to be present as a mediator in Bosnia-Herzegovina if Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats want it. Source: Beta Monday, August 30, 2021 | 17:50

Asked what role Turkey will play in Bosnia-Herzegovina, upon returning from visits to Montenegro and BiH, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul that "Turkey will be present if Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats in Bosnia-Herzegovina unite and say they want to give Turkey such a task".



As N1 BiH reported, he said that the members of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina should decide on that.



"I have already told them. If you make such a decision, we will also make our assessments. Make this decision as a troika, not waiting for instructions from somewhere. After that, I said: We will take this step", Turkish President said.



Serbian Presidency Member Milorad Dodik said during Erdogan's visit that the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina could be resolved with the mediation of Turkish, Serbian and Croatian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Aleksandar Vucic and Zoran Milanovic, who could contribute to the dialogue.



BiH Presidency Chairman Zeljko Komsic criticized Dodik "for inviting other foreigners to get involved in the changes to the Dayton Agreement, while others bother him."