Region A good deed done by a guy from Montenegro A guy from Montenegro paid all tabs for his former neighbors in a local grocery shop. Source: B92 Saturday, April 24, 2021 | 18:45

Just give me the amount, with no names of people in debt to your store for some time and I will pay all their debts, was the message that a small local store in the Montenegrin port city of Bar received these days.

According to the local portal Jedro, an anonymous donor living abroad settled all outstanding debts in the Cobra grocery store in the amount of 500 euros, paying for tabs to people of all faiths and nations that were in the owner’s tabs notebook."



It was later clarified that the anonymous donor wanted to make his former fellow citizens happy during Ramadan, the most important month in Islam.



Members of all three dominant religions in this area have lived in Bar for centuries.



According to the last census from 2011, about 60 percent of the inhabitants of the city declare themselves Orthodox, about 30 percent are Muslims, while close to eight percent are Catholics.