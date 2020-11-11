Region Two people were injured in a shooting on Tito Square in Slovenia Slovenian police confirmed that two people, including a policewoman, were injured in the incident that took place on Tito Square in Velenje Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 16:02 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/belchonock

The police in Celje stated that they were informed around noon that an unknown man in the center of the city was destroying everything around him and threatening suicide, reports the 24UR portal.



When the police arrived on the spot, the man attacked the patrol with a knife, which caused the police to fire a warning bullet, but he managed to escape.



When they caught up with him, he attacked them again with a knife, but the police managed to neutralize him with a stun gun.



Despite that, the man managed to break away and on that occasion he hit the policewoman on the head several times with a knife, after which the police shot at him.