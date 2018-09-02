Region “We turned down migrants, they put them in Serb villages” The president of Republika Srpska (RS) Milorad Dodik said there is a serious intent to keep a fair number of migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina (B&H). Source: Tanjug Sunday, September 2, 2018 | 13:46 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

He said that after RS refused to open three reception centers for migrants, the Council of Ministers of B&H decided to situate them across Serbian villages in the Federation of B&H so that they could stay there permanently.

“If they apply for asylum they will get it and in five years they will become full-fledged B&H citizens with the right to vote,” Dodik said answering the question on migrant crisis during his guest appearance on Saturday on RTS.



According to Dodik there is a great number of persons among the refugees who could pose a security threat, and the only solution for migrant crisis in B&H is deportation.



“As a member of the Presidency of the B&H, - and I’m certain I will get elected - I will demand they be deported,” Dodik said.