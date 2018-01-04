Region Strong earthquake hits Montenegro/PHOTOS A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Montenegro at 11:46 hours CET on Thursday, Montenegrin media are reporting. Source: Beta, Tanjug Thursday, January 4, 2018 | 14:31 Tweet (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

The epicenter was in the vicinity of the town of Plav, in the northeast of the country, Montenegro's Seismological Service has announced.

Tanjug is reporting that an M5.3 quake hit the area of the tri-border between Serbia, Montenegro, and Albania, and was felt all the way north to Belgrade.



Podgorica-based Vijesti newspaper said that the earthquake caused panic in Plav, Gusinje, Andrijevica, Berane, Podgorica, and other towns.



It was not known as of Thursday afternoon whether there was any material damage in either Montenegro or Albania.