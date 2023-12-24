Politics Vučić:Kurti doesn't want to implement agreements; Serbia won't recognize independence President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public today and commented on the elections held, the situation in KiM, presenting new projects in Serbia. Source: B92 Sunday, December 24, 2023 | 13:10 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

"First of all, I want to wish merry Christmas to the Catholics who are celebrating today. Peace, health, happiness at home and a good year. For Christmas, I will answer to the questions from journalists, and today I will present everything that is important for Serbia in the next four years," the president said at the beginning of his address.



He also said that he will comment on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as that he will talk about the election cycle.



At the very beginning, he announced salary increases in the month of January.



"Next year, we will pay attention to two things: Education and health," said Vučić and added that our universities must "grow and develop."



When he spoke about healthcare, Vučić said that it was a sector in which a lot of investment had been made, but that more work had to be done.

"Pristina has been hiding the autopsy findings of the victims of Serbs in Banjska for three months now"

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said today that Pristina has been hiding the autopsy findings of the Serbs who died in Banjska for three months and that their families have not yet received those autopsy reports, adding that there have been 176 incidents in Kosovo and Metohija so far this year, but despite this, the number of Serbian babies born in the north of the province has increased.



"Pristina continues to hide the autopsy findings of Stefan Nedeljković, Igor Milenković and Bojan Mijailović. We begged them countless times. They always said that the autopsy was performed, when we asked who performed the autopsy, they never told us exactly who performed the autopsy. But they said, "well, it will come in time". Of course, the families never received the autopsy report," stated Vučić.



He added that on December 4, "Albanian Post" published a text about the findings and details of the meeting between Kurti and special Albanian units, which was held on November 15.



"Kurti then criticized the special forces for not doing anything in Banjska because, I quote, they killed three people with a sniper from a distance. The special forces replied that he had not read their report and that otherwise he would have known that not all the attackers were killed by snipers, nor were all of them liquidated from a distance. Just as we warned the European and world public, which was completely uninterested in the killed Serbs, because when the Serbs are killed, there aren't really human beings, they are just attackers, terrorists or whatever they are called. For us, they are human beings and we will ask to investigate how and why they were killed in cold blood," said Vučić.



As for the incidents since Kurti came to power, Vučić stated that there were the most incidents this year, 176 incidents, while last year there were 150, and the year before, there were 128. He added that, despite the persecution of the Serbian population in Kosovo and Metohija, especially in the north, the number of newborn babies in the north of the province has increased.



"There are 480 newborn babies in the clinical hospital center of Kosovska Mitrovica, last year there were 482 babies, so there will probably be a slightly higher number than last year. And a slightly smaller number in Gnjilane, Pasjan and in Gračanica, 123 and 265. The total is 868, we calculate that there will be about 900, last year the total was 911," said Vučić.

On the situation in Kosovo and Metohija: "Serbia will not recognize independence"

Vučić pointed out that Serbia will not recognize the so-called independence of Kosovo, nor will it accept any document that obligates the membership of the so-called Kosovo in the United Nations or its organizations and agencies.



"I will repeat, Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence and will not recognize Kosovo's independence. Serbia will not accept any document that obligates it to support and help the so-called Kosovo in its membership in the United Nations, organizations, institutions and agencies of the United Nations. Neither in the long term nor in the short term will we accept such obligation. I expect a broad controversy to open up in January," said Vučić.



He added that the prime minister of the temporary institutions of self-government in Pristina, Albin Kurti, does not want to implement any agreement, while Serbia wants to implement what it has committed to.



"Serbia will implement everything we said, in a decent way, in a correct way, but we will also wait for the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities. As for the various things we have already done, from identity cards to plates, to everything else, so we always tried to reach a compromise. We will try in the future as well," said Vučić.

About the elections in Serbia

Vučić also referred to the elections held in Serbia and congratulated the citizens on the democratic elections and the freely expressed will.



"The elections passed peacefully, they were the most peaceful in the recent history of Serbia. I am very proud of that fact. There were two minor incidents - during the campaign there was no incident. There was a minor physical incident where one of the directors from the public sector attacked a lady who did a door-to-door campaign and one false incident in Pirot," he said.



He stated that the institutions will end the electoral process, and that it is a matter of institutions and laws. Vučić said that new elections will be held if there is no majority in the parliament, which he stated is not logical due to the number of mandates won by SNS. He also said that there will be new elections in Belgrade if there is no majority in the city assembly, and that there will be no elections if there is.



"There will be no elections, unless the institutions make such decision," said Aleksandar Vučić.



He added that the institutions will have support to do their work.



"I believe that we will have the constitution of the National Assembly as early as in January," said Vučić and added that he will see to it that the formation of the government is completed by the end of February.



He reminded that foreign observers themselves reported that they did not see any irregularities at their polling stations.

Ministry of Interior submitted a request

"The Republic Election Commission submitted a request to the Ministry of the Interior that 500 voting ballots were brought to REC, which were claimed to be phantom voters. Yesterday, REC sent a request to the Ministry to check everything that was submitted, each person by name. There were 496 ballots. Ministry of the Interior reviewed all the ballots, all of them are existing people, who are registered in the voter's list. Of those 496, 487 were registered at the same polling station much earlier, at least four years before. A total of nine were enrolled in 2022, but six of them changed their place of residence within Belgrade," said Vučić and added:



"Where are those 49,000 voters from Republika Srpska? It's not a problem that you attack Vučić or Dodik, but because you attack our people from RS, without any reason whatsoever", Vucic concluded.