Politics A new war is being prepared in Kosovo and Metohija? "Our services analyse situation" Aleksandar Vučić commented on the text stating that British intelligence officers want a war on Kosovo, saying that our services are analyzing it. Source: B92 Saturday, July 29, 2023 | 19:19

Asked about the thesis circulating in some media, that British intelligence officers are setting the conditions for the alleged war in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, he said that he does not think that London has a reason for unrest.



"I'm not sure that everything is correct, I'm not sure that everything is incorrect either. Our services are analyzing it now. I, unlike people who react irrationally, need time," said Vučić and added:



"I don't think that at this moment London has a reason to provoke conflicts in the Balkans. There is no doubt that it is well connected with both the foreign and domestic services of Great Britain. In the coming days, I will talk to Sir Stuart Peach, Air Chief Marshal, appointed as the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to the Western Balkans in December 2021".

The average salary is growing

As a guest on TV Prva's morning program, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that Serbia has 2.3 billion euros in foreign direct investments.



This is above the level of the previous year, which in this regard was a record with 4.4 billion euros.



"This is what, along with some other things, keeps the Serbian economy high and strong on the pedestal of European economies," said Vučić.



"Before the end of the year in December, we will have an average salary of 840 euros, by the end of 2024 it will be 927 euros in Serbia. Do you understand what that means, in relation to 331 euros? And all the time, the exchange rate of the dinar against the euro is stable," said Vučić.

On the Serbian Armed Forces

Vučić said that a huge amount of money is being invested in the army, that the costs are in the billions of euros, and he emphasized that this is all transparent. He said that all reserves were filled - fuel, food... - and additional ammunition was being provided.



"We have filled all reserves of oil and oil derivatives to 100 percent. We have food reserves raised to 100 percent. We continue with development programs through our military industry," he said. He reminded that we bought American "hammers" on which we install "mistrals".



"We took 118 Hummers from the Americans, 66 arrived. We also attached a Mistral to it... Everything that flies today in the Serbian Air Force is armed to the teeth. We used to have aircraft that were only used for transport, today we have even those armed to the teeth so that they can confront anyone both on the ground and in the air," said Vučić.

EXPO2027

We expect around 100 countries at EXPO 2027 and 2.6 million new tourists here, Vucic points out.



"It will be an opportunity to show the whole world how our country looks like, how our city looks like," he said.