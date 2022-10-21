Politics Vučić with Borrell on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić wrote a post on his Twitter account. Source: B92 Friday, October 21, 2022 | 19:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

He said he spoke to European Union High Representative Josep Borrell about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.



"Just had an open conversation with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and progress in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbia is committed to continuing the process and solving all open issues", Vučić wrote in a Twitter post.