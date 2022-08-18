Politics Graffiti appeared in North Mitrovica this morning: "We are waiting for you" PHOTO In North Mitrovica, graffiti appeared in several places this morning with the following messages: "Don't worry", "We are here", "We are waiting". Source: Kosovo online Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 11:11 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The photos were shared on numerous accounts of Albanian social network users.



Similar graffiti had been written on the streets of North Mitrovica before, as well as in other municipalities in the north of Kosovo, but now the signature "North Brigade" appeared for the first time.



Graffiti can be seen on the main promenade and in bars around the city.



News of this graffiti first appeared on social media accounts promoting Self-Determination.