Politics Vucic won in the first round; "I accomplished something no one else ever did" VIDEO President of the SNS, Aleksandar Vučić, announced tonight that he won 59.9 to 60.1 percent of the votes in the elections held today. Source: B92 Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 23:53

"Ladies and gentlemen, we estimate that about 3.804.000 people went to today's elections. The largest in recent times. According to Vucic, there were some unnecessary and meaningless tensions over minor issues during the day but everything ended peacefully," Vucic said at the very beginning of his address.



"What is important for the country is that the impact of the Ukrainian crisis was huge on the election results, and it can be seen that Serbia has moved dramatically to the right. I am responsible that the SNS lists have slightly fewer votes, but we will take care of that during the formation of the government, and we will not form it with those who have abused the trust of our people", he pointed out.



“The crisis in Ukraine had a huge effect on the results of the elections and Serbia has moved dramatically to the right,” he told reporters at the headquarters of Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). “I believe the SNS will manage to keep Serbia from going too far to the right”, Vucic said.



Vucic said that the data processed by the SNS showed that the turnout was around 3.8 million of a total of some 6.5 million voters. Based on the results from 80 percent of polling stations, the coalition around the SNS won 43.95 percent of the vote for parliament which will give it 124 or 125 of the total of 250 seats in parliament. “We will have a sufficient majority to form a government with the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (SVM),” he said.



He said that United for Serbia’s Victory won 13.6 percent of the vote and that the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) won 11.4 percent. The NADA coalition won 5.3 percent, We Must (Moramo) 4.7 percent, Oathkeepers (Zavetnici) and Dveri won 3.8 percent each.



Speaking about the presidential elections, Vucic said that he won 59.9 percent of the vote or about 2.5 million votes while his main rival Zdravko Ponos won 17.7 percent.



"A few personal things before I move on to the analysis of the political situation. I accomplished in Serbia something that no one succeeded in. I am the only one who won presidential elections twice in the first round," said Vucic.



As he said, he is proud that after Nikola Pasic, he will be the only Serb who has been in power for the longest time.



"I am the only one who won twice in the first round, and that in the second term I received significantly more support. In the second term, I received 2.245.000 votes in the first round", Vučić pointed out.



"In the end, when it becomes clear who will form the government, we will see who is the winner and who is the loser. For us, the big question is what we want to do with our country in the coming period. Do we want to keep peace and stability, as Serbia will continue on that path. For Serbia, good relations in the region are the most important thing, but also not to break ties with traditional friends, as well as not to flatter voters in Serbia. We have 4 or 5 years to work in the interests of our citizens. I want to thank the citizens of Serbia, I am infinitely proud and infinitely happy, and I try to hide the tears of joy because few have succeeded in this", said Aleksandar Vučić.



He thanked his family "which endured everything", and all the people who supported him. "I want to say that I am proud of our campaign, which was the cleanest and most beautiful, and that I am proud that we have not slandered anyone", he said.



"We have already processed over 85 polling stations. For both the parliamentary and presidential elections. You will receive our results tomorrow, before RIK announces them. I want to congratulate all opponents on their good results. But first I want to thank my Serbian Progressive Party which I love endlessly, which I know was attacked in the worst ways, and I want to thank the SPS, the SVM, and everyone who supported me", he said.