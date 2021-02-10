Politics Vučić met with Andrej Babiš President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 16:19 Tweet Share TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, arrived today to an official visit to Serbia, during which he met with the state leadership of our country.



At Belgrade's "Nikola Tesla" airport, Babis was welcomed by Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.



The President of Serbia posted a joint photo with Babiš and Ana Brnabić on his Instagram account.