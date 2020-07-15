Politics United States and EU agree that Serbia should recognize Kosovo Serbia's recognition of Kosovo's independence is a major geostrategic goal in the Balkans, for both the US government and the EU, Foreign Policy writes Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 11:34 Tweet Share lajo_2/depositphotos

However, Western powers are deeply divided on how to achieve this, writes in its analysis "Foreign Policy", which is transmitted by the portal Kosovo online.



The prestigious American magazine commented on the development of events related to the publication of the indictment for war crimes against the President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, while he was on his way to Washington, Koha reports.



"The prevailing position in Brussels is that this should be done by encouraging Serbia to accept the status quo and voluntarily renounce its demands on the issue of Kosovo - an approach that the government in Belgrade has persistently rejected," the text reads.



The administration of US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, is much more flexible, because in the past it said that it would accept "any mutually acceptable solution", which also considered the correction of borders.



The analysis of the American magazine states that such an agreement would be contrary to the interests of Brussels, so the timing when the indictment against Thaci was published is not accidental for some.



The EU has repeatedly refused the exchange of territories notion, and the EU Special Envoy for dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, emphasized that the exchange of territories "is not on the agenda and should not be on the agenda."



On the other hand, the Trump administration, it seems, is ready to encourage any solution that could declare a foreign policy victory, ahead of the presidential elections in November.



The meeting of the US President's Special Envoy for Dialogue Richard Grenell with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci may have been canceled for now, but the fact that such a meeting was scheduled should serve to wake up Brussels, the text reads.



In the past decade, he added, the EU has been so preoccupied with its many crises that there has not been much room to deal with the Balkans.



That withdrawal weakened the influence of Europe in the region, "Foreign Policy" writes.