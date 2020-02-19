Politics Vucic: The only alternative is war, and we would not have survived it Vucic says Serbia would not survive another war, which is why it has to strive for talks when it comes to resolving the Kosovo issue Source: B92 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 11:24 Tweet Share

Asked to comment on the statement by US Presidential Special Envoy Richard Grenell, that the fake news is that there is a US plan to resolve the issue of Kosovo, Aleksandar Vucic said that he always said we should talk first.



"Whenever large Western powers interfere, everyone will look for half of Serbia. It is our duty to resist this," he said after visiting construction works at the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases.



Vucic also posed a question to reporters: "Can you imagine our situation if we decide not to conduct talks, how would the people of Kosovo survive then, is there an alternative?"



Only war is an alternative and we will not do that, he said, noting that Serbia does not need conflicts.



"We need decades of peace because that's the only way we would have new clinics all over Serbia. We wouldn't survive another war. After the Balkan wars, the First and Second World Wars, the wars of the 1990s ... we wouldn't survive it. We need smart policy", Vucic concluded.