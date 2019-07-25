Politics "Another country set to withdraw recognition of Kosovo" Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says in the Serbian Assembly that he hopes to announce another country's withdrawal of Kosovo's recognition in a day or two Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 25, 2019 | 21:03 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Ministarstvo spoljnih poslova/Ognjen Stevanovic/bk

This would be the fourteenth country to do so.



Dacic stated that since so-called Kosovo declared its independence (in 2008), up till 2012, 84 countries had recognized Kosovo, while starting from 2014, when he assumed the role of Foreign Affairs Minister, 13 states had revoked Kosovo's recognition, while seven states had recognized Kosovo's independence.0



"In a day, or two, I hope to have be able to announce the 14th country that had done that", Dacic concluded.