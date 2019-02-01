Politics Media: Pristina wants to try their Interpol luck once again Pristina is once again trying to become a member of Interpol, writes the Pristina based website Kallxo. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 1, 2019 | 12:09 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

According to the report, Ramush Haradinaj, the prime minister of Pristina institutions and minister of police Ekrem Mustafa have sent a letter to this effect to the general secretariat of that organization.

The website claims to have obtained a number of e-mails that confirm Mustafa and Haradinaj have sent a letter to Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock expressing Kosovo's interest to reapply for membership.



According to the report, that would be Pristina's 10th attempt to join Interpol.



Last November, the General Assembly of Interpol once again voted against accepting Pristina's application by a large majority of the 192 member states.



A two-third majority is needed for membership in the world's largest police organization, something Pristina has never managed to secure before.



Kallxo writes that this year, once again, "an enviable amount of money" has been set aside for lobbying in favor of Pristina's Interpol membership bid.