Politics Who wants Vucic to call "urgent elections"? Senior officials of the ruling SNS, Nebojsa Stefanovic and Milos Vucevic, are asking for "urgent elections." Source: Tanjug Friday, October 19, 2018 | 11:04

Referring to an unnamed source, the newspaper said that Vucic on Wednesday evening met with several senior party officials, and that Stefanovic and Vucevic were "the loudest is saying that elections are necessary."



The two asked to go for "quick elections." Their argument is that Vucic's ratings should be used, that he should lead the election list "because it is a way to secure four years of complete peace until the next election," said the source.



The source added that Vucic "listened to them, he did not comment much, and he did not look like he hadaccepted the proposal."



Vucevic confirmed for the paper that he was indeed present at the meeting, but did not want to give any details, except that he and Stefanovic said that according to them, it was "needed to do this both for the future of Serbia, and for the further political work of the SNS."



Stefanovic did not want to confirm or deny that the meeting took place. "There have been a number of such meetings, but I am reluctant to talk about information related to the meetings with the president. We are consulting constantly, we are making agreements," Stefanovic said.



Vucic confirmed on Thursday during a press conference that he "had a meeting with people from the SNS who have his greatest confidence" - but he did not want to reveal who this was, or whether any decision had been made regarding early elections.



Vucic recalled that regular elections are due in 2020, but that "if the pressure is high and if people want elections" he could not rule out holding early ones.