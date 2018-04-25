Politics Government to decide on measures in response to Croatia The government will in a regular meeting on Thursday decide on measures in response to Croatia banning Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin from entry. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, April 25, 2018 | 14:55 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic confirmed this on Wednesday.

"I have a proposal, I worked on it this morning," Brnabic told reporters, while visiting the First Basic Court in Belgrade.



The prime minister also apologized for her "slip of the tongue" on Tuesday, when she said Serbia's countermeasures would be adopted today.



Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic also spoke about this topic on Wednesday, to say his country would take "reciprocal" measures.