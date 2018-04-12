Politics Djuric receives "friendly and brotherly support" in Moscow Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija Director Marko Djuric met in Moscow on Wednesday with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 12, 2018 | 10:28 Tweet Share Marko Djuric (Tanjug, file)

Djuric briefed Grushko on the situation in Kosovo and efforts to find a compromise in the dialogue with Pristina in a peaceful manner, saying afterwards that he received "friendly and brotherly support for Serbia's independent domestic and foreign policy, as well as regarding Kosovo and all other matters significant for our country."

The relationship Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has with Russian President Vladimir Putin is highly valued in Moscow, he stressed.



"Serbia's respect for the positions of Russia in the international community is also appreciated here, just as we are grateful for the support on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, and it is very important that we can discuss in an open and friendly manner those issues that are of essential importance to us," Djuric said.



He conveyed to the representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry the gratitude of Serbia, its citizens, and especially Serbs in Kosovo, for Moscow's continued and principled support to international law, and Serbia's positions.



The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement after the meeting that the participants confirmed the unity of Serbia's and Russia's approaches to the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, and the need to solve the problem in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.



The Russian side, it is added, noted the intention to assist its Serbian partners in upholding the legitimate rights and interests of Serbia in relation to Kosovo.



It was pointed out during the meeting that unilateral steps and violence of the Kosovo authorities against the Serbs and non-Albanian population are unacceptable, while all existing issues should be resolved within the framework of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina based on the unconditional implementation of the reached agreements, especially with regard to the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) in Kosovo.



Djuric - whose brutal arrest in Kosovo on March 26 caused a fresh crisis between Belgrade and Pristina - will on Thursday meet with Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy speaker of the State Duma in charge of international cooperation.