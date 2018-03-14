Politics Serbia "key country for stability of region" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Wednesday in Belgrade with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, March 14, 2018 | 16:57 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they discussed "further progress of Serbia on the path to the EU, continuation of the Brussels dialogue and the topics related to the stability of the Western Balkans."

Mitchell "pointed out that Serbia is a key country for the stability of the region, and voiced US support for further EU accession process, as well as readiness to help reach an agreement within the Brussels dialogue."



Brnabic "expressed her gratitude for the support and stressed that Serbia is committed to the dialogue, adding that our country does not want to leave frozen conflicts to new generations."



The interlocutors "also referred to the long history of diplomatic and friendly relations between the two countries and agreed that good relations should be further developed and improved."