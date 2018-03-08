Politics Minister tells PM she must decide on gender equality bill Deputy Prime Minister Zoran Mihajlovic has congratulated March 8 to all women, and had a special message for Prime Minister Brnabic on the day. Izvor: B92 Thursday, March 8, 2018 | 11:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

In a post on Facebook, Mihajlovic, among other things, stated that International Women's day is not just a day for celebration.

"It is, above all, a day to rebel, to protest! Today is the day when we need to remember all those great women who fought much before us for what we have today, and a day when we should stand up and say: 'We want more rights'," wrote the deputy PM, who is also minister of construction, transportation and infrastructure.



She asked what women are doing today about their rights and whether they have forgot that they have them at all. "No - today, just like more than a century ago, we have to fight for our rights. And as much space as we conquer, we will always have to fight for it again," Mihajlovic wrote.



She also mentioned that after several years of hard work, Serbia finally got a modern, European draft Law on Gender Equality. "We have a law that has great support from our society. We have a draft law that the government should accept and send to the Assembly for adoption, but that has been waiting for more than six months with the minister of labor and social policy," she said, and had the following message for the prime minister:



"I won't miss this opportunity and point out that it is time that Prime Minister Ana Brnabic makes a decision on whether women in Serbia will get more rights or not. In the end, it's fair that a woman should make a decision about it."



The draft Law on Gender Equality has been stuck since last fall in a polemic between Mihajlovic, who chairs Coordination Body for Gender Equality, and Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Policy Zoran Djordjevic.



Two weeks ago, Mihajlovic also mentioned Brnabic in the context of the adoption of the law on gender equality, when she said that "it depends on us whether Serbia will get a modern law that is also supported by Brussels, or remain with the 2009 law."