Politics German FM didn't bring proposal for binding Kosovo deal - PM Ana Brnabic on Friday reacted to media reports that Germany's foreign minister had brought with him a proposal "for resolving Belgrade-Pristina relations." Izvor: B92, Beta Friday, February 16, 2018 | 12:22 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

Beta agency reported this, adding that the prime minister said Sigmar Gabriel - who visited Belgrade and Pristina this week - "brought nothing."

Brnabic added that a future legally binding agreement between Belgrade and Pristina - demanded by the EU - is an issue that is "in the exclusive competence of the Serbian authorities."



"Gabriel did not bring any document. We talked about the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and normalization of relations. Serbia was the first to demonstrate responsibility through internal dialogue (on Kosovo)," she said.



Speaking to reporters during a visit to a Belgrade hospital, the prime minister said that dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina was discussed with Gabriel, and that he was "interested in what the Serbian Government plans to do."



"There is no need for anyone to bring any kind of document. He asked about our plans (for a legally binding agreement)," she said.



Earlier, Beta quoted a Pristina-based Albanian language website, gazetaexpress.com, that said that Gabriel had brought a proposal of the agreement to Belgrade and Pristina, that would have Serbia "accept Kosovo's independence without formally recognizing it."



In a statement made in Pristina on Thursday and carried by Reuters, the German foreign minister said that if Serbia wanted to move toward the EU, "the building of the rule of law is a primary condition, but naturally also the acceptance of Kosovo’s independence."



Apparently reacting to this, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic advised his German counterpart to "accept the reality that the current German government is on its way out" - and announced his "response" to Gabriel for Saturday.