Politics Vucic "doesn't know" about SNS symbols at death camp site Aleksandar Vucic has commented on media reports that an office of his ruling SNS party office had been open at the location of the Staro Sajmiste camp. Izvor: Beta Friday, January 26, 2018 | 16:53

Speaking in Davos on Friday, the Serbian president said he "did not know what this was about" and had "not seen it."

"If anyone has done anything wrong, we will apologize," Vucic said.



Previously, the daily Danas said that the SNS opened its office at the site of the Staro Sajmiste (Old Fairgrounds) concentration camp, and published a photo of it on the front page.



In addition, the photo was published on social networks.



Staro Sajmiste was a concentration camp during the Second World War, first for Jews, and then for Communists, Partisans and anti-fascists.



During the war, the site was in the territory of the so-called Independent States of Croatia (NDH). From 1941 until 1945, about 8,000 Jews and 32,000 Serbs were killed there.



International Day of Remembrance of Holocaust is marked on January 27 worldwide.