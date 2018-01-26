Politics "We should lose only what we have to lose," Vucic says Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that the inevitable topic in Davos was Kosovo and Metohija. Izvor: RTS Friday, January 26, 2018 | 09:18 Tweet Share Vucic is seen with Albanian PM Edi Rama (Tanjug)

He said that it us "up to us to try to talk and reach a compromise, and lose only what we have to."

"This means not losing what we must not lose, and if you want to define it in this way, to lose only what we have to. I think that is something that is normal, rational," Vucic told RTS.



"It is up to us to try to talk and to reach a compromise, so I told Albanians - if you are saying it every day, and if some others in the world expect us to give everything, and in return get nothing, and that you get everything, and in return give nothing back - thank you and goodbye."



Vucic, who made this statement earlier in the day, added that "some of their officials" had already responded by saying that "goodbye is alright."



"All I ask is to be told this publicly, and by the decision makers, not by their not their fops - when they make a decision, then we will say thank you and goodbye."



Asked whether he spoke about this with EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn and what he said, Vucic replied that Hahn "understood the position of Serbia and knows how difficult it is for us to suffer daily humiliation in different ways, but asked responsibility of us."



The president said he expected the continuation of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, that Thursday's conversations represented "some form of dialogue" - but that "the problem is that we are seeking a solution concerning the investigation into the murder of Oliver Ivanovic and are seeking results."



Vucic recalled that the US ambassador had told Pristina that this was "an excellent opportunity to show results."



"If they are none, we will suspect that from the beginning, someone did not even want the results to be arrived at," Vucic said.



The president also stated that if a solution for Kosovo and Metohija is not found, he would considered it "a kind of political defeat," and remarked that the issue would have to be resolved sooner or later, while "everything would be a waste of time" for the next 10 to 15 years.



"I know that they are prepared (in) Serbia, they have sharpened their pencils, some to curse me, others to take my head off - that's not a problem. Just keep doing your job together, because whatever I do and however I do it they will criticize. But what's important is how it will be measured in the future and what our children will say," Vucic said.