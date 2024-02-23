Crime A man from Jagodina arrested for disclosing information to Albanian secret service Another member of the spy group was arrested in a joint operation by members of the Security and Information Agency and Higher Public Prosecutor of Jagodina. Source: Novosti Friday, February 23, 2024 | 10:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Nomadsoul1

The arrest took place as part of the further investigation and prosecution of a group of persons who made up the intelligence network formed on the territory of our country by D.R., by order of the State Intelligence Agency of Albania (SHISH) and the Intelligence agencies of the so-called Kosovo.



As reported by Novosti, it is P.M. from Jagodina, a citizen of Serbia, who was arrested while returning from abroad. He is suspected of the crime of espionage and was ordered to be detained for up to 30 days.



It is suspected that P.M., on the order of D.R., was engaged in the collection and delivery of data on the movements of representatives of state authorities and the Serbian Army in the area of central Serbia. The collected data was delivered to the leader of this spy group by D.R. who forwarded them to members of the intelligence service of Albania and the so-called Intelligence Agency of Kosovo, for which they received monetary compensation, and that information is SHISH and the so-called OA Kosovo, apart from its intelligence needs, also used it for attempts to discredit the Republic of Serbia in the international framework.



Let us remind you that BIA members discovered and, at the beginning of the year, broke up a spy network on the territory of our country, and on that occasion D. R., a citizen of Serbia, who was the leader of that group, was arrested on suspicion of being an associate of the State Intelligence Service of Albania - SHISH in 2022 year, according to whose orders and tasks he acted until his arrest. It is suspected that, through the intelligence service of Albania, D.R. established contacts with the security structure that operates under the authority of the temporary Pristina institutions, the so-called "Intelligence Agency of Kosovo". In addition to D.R., A.D. from Novi Pazar was arrested a few days later, who was also part of this spy group.



With his network of associates, D.R. collecting data on individual members of the security services of Serbia and Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija for the State Intelligence Agency of Albania, and on their order, he was engaged during crisis situations in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, during protests and barricades. He also secretly filmed the movements of the Serbian security forces in the area of the Raška municipality, primarily units of the Serbian Army, on several occasions. The intention of D.R. was to collect as much video material as possible about the "targets" and deliver it to the intelligence service of Albania. As part of the investigation, members of the BIA found, among other things, a camera and a solar panel that powered the camera, as well as an SD card, near the village of Karadak, in the vicinity of Raška. star_border