Crime Dijana Hrkalović calls Nebojsa Stefanović as a witness PHOTO Dijana Hrkalović proposed today in the Special Court that Nebojsa Stefanović, the former Minister of Police, testify in this procedure. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 13:39

Diana Hrkalović, former state secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, proposed today in the Special Court to Nebojsa Stefanović, the former Minister of Police, to testify in this procedure.



In addition to him, Dijana Hrkalović's lawyer, Vladimir Djukanović, summoned former police director Vladimir Rebić and senior public prosecutor Nataša Krivokapić as witnesses.



Dijana Hrkalovic, who is accused of trading in influence, should present evidence and witnesses to the court for the first time today, which she believes are in her favor and will help her defend herself from the indictment of the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime which specify that she blocked investigations, collected evidence and helped people from the criminal milieu not to be prosecuted.



At the previous trial, she denied guilt and announced that she would present her defense in detail.



The former state secretary in the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia was accused of two criminal acts of trading in influence for a long time, which is why the prosecution proposed to the court to sentence her to five years in prison.



The indictment also covers the former head of the Service for Special Investigation Methods, Dejan Milenković Bagzi, as well as the former head of the Novi Sad police, Milorad Šušnjić. The prosecutor proposed a year in prison for Milenković, and two for Šušnjić.



Diana Hrkalović's defense is appealing; "Reports have nothing to do with DNA analyses.

