Automobile Association of Serbia director shot dead The president of the Automobile and Motorcycle Association of Serbia (AMSS) has been shot and killed. Butulija, left, and Djurdjev (file)

Prva TV reported this on Friday afternoon, adding that Mirko Butulija was killed in front of the company's headquarters in Belgrade.

Tanjug said earlier that AMSS General Secretry Predrag Djurdjev first shot Butulija, and then himself.



The daily Vecernje Novosti is reporting that Djurdjev has also died.



"One person has been taken to the Emergency Center in a private vehicle, and a woman was injured when she jumped through a window," RTS said.

A police forensic van at the scene of the crime (B92)

The Serbian police have in the meantime confirmed that the incident took place.



O2 TV reporter Darko Jevtic said that the shooting occurred after an altercation between the two AMSS officials. According to him, Djurdjev shot Butulija five times - once in the head - and then committed suicide.