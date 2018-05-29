Crime 1

"Man shot dead in Belgrade drive-by was Bojovic's associate"

According to media reports, the man who was shot dead in Belgrade's Karaburma neighborhood on Monday evening was a close associate and best man of Luka Bojovic.

Source: Tanjug
Share
(freeeimages.com, file)
(freeeimages.com, file)

The shooting happened at 20:10 hours CET, while the victim, 44-year-old D.M., died instantly.

The Interior Ministry said police were working on the case "intensively."

Two attackers, driving a motorcycle, fired multiple shots at D.M. before escaping in the direction of the Pancevo Bridge, media reports said, adding that the victim owned a car washing service, and had a police record.

According to this, he was also an associate of Luka Bojovic.

These reports added that Ivan Adrovac, the husband of Maja Adrovac - who is accused of attempting to kill businessman Milan Beko - in 2011 borrowed EUR 35,000 from Filip Korac, via D.M.

It is also stated that the victim owned his business together with Luka Bojovic's brother Nikola.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

Crime

page 1 of 808 go to page