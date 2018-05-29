Crime "Man shot dead in Belgrade drive-by was Bojovic's associate" According to media reports, the man who was shot dead in Belgrade's Karaburma neighborhood on Monday evening was a close associate and best man of Luka Bojovic. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | 09:13 Tweet Share (freeeimages.com, file)

The shooting happened at 20:10 hours CET, while the victim, 44-year-old D.M., died instantly.

The Interior Ministry said police were working on the case "intensively."



Two attackers, driving a motorcycle, fired multiple shots at D.M. before escaping in the direction of the Pancevo Bridge, media reports said, adding that the victim owned a car washing service, and had a police record.



According to this, he was also an associate of Luka Bojovic.



These reports added that Ivan Adrovac, the husband of Maja Adrovac - who is accused of attempting to kill businessman Milan Beko - in 2011 borrowed EUR 35,000 from Filip Korac, via D.M.



It is also stated that the victim owned his business together with Luka Bojovic's brother Nikola.