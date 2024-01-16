Business & Economy labor market in Serbia: The IT sector took a serious blow Despite the global economic crisis that marked the past year, the labor market in Serbia has shown surprising resilience. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 16, 2024 | 13:12 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/AndrewLozovyi

One of the segments affected by consequences in a significant manner is the IT sector, which faced the challenges of workforce optimization both globally and locally.

According to the data available at the Poslovi Infostud website, the total decrease in the number of job advertisements in 2023, compared to the previous year, is 6 percent, which indicates a certain decrease in activity in the labor market.



It is essential to note that the IT sector, otherwise one of the key drivers of economic activity, experienced the biggest blow. This area experienced the biggest drop in published positions, by as much as 50 percent compared to the year before.



Looking at the entire labor market, 71,715 job advertisements were published in 2023, which represents a decrease of 6 percent compared to 2022. On the other hand, there was a noticeable increase in the number of unique candidates by 14%, where 278,116 people were looking for a job in the previous year.

Where is the demand?