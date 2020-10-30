Business & Economy Belgrade got the largest shopping center in the region: "5.000 people will work here" The Belgrade Gallery was opened as part of the Belgrade Waterfront project, while the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic attended the opening. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, October 30, 2020 | 12:23 Tweet Share Foto: buducnostsrbijeav/Instagram

"When all the bars become fully functional, about 5.000 people will work here," Vučić stated after visiting the Belgrade Gallery.



As he said, with this project, we have gained a lot in attracting tourists, hiring construction companies, employing people in the facility, which will contribute to GDP growth.

Foto: buducnostsrbijeav/Instagram

"You will see how many people and money Belgrade and Serbia will attract," Vucic pointed out. According to him, this project will contribute to the country's GDP with 0.3 percent and have a significant impact on the economy.



The President of Serbia stated that Serbia will record a budget surplus at the end of October, which, he says, was almost impossible.



"We will have a big deficit at the end of the year, because of COVID-19, but these are certainly extraordinary results, which shows that we can do better and faster," said Vucic.



"I tried to go around the shopping mall with an electric car, we didn't even get to see 50 percent, it's such a big project," Vučić said.

Foto: buducnostsrbijeav/Instagram

"We made the most beautiful promenade in the whole of Europe, with access to one of the most beautiful rivers, the Sava, and a view of the Danube. We made several buildings and are building more, with boulevards that don't seem to be in Belgrade," he added. The president of the company "Eagle Hills", Mohamed Alabbar, the Prime Minister, Ana Brnabić, and the Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali also attended this opening ceremony.



"The shopping mall will be filled mostly in March and April, when the vaccine arrives and the coronavirus passes," the President of Serbia said during the visit.



After talking to the contractors, the President said that 2.850 workers were hired on the construction site of Belgrade Waterfront, 300 workers on the Tower alone, and that there were a lot of foreign workers. "He welcomed the fact that foreigners also work with us, not only that our people go abroad," said the President of Serbia.



"This is changing the image of Serbia, everyone from the region will talk about this and come here," Finance Minister Sinisa Mali stated.

Foto: Printscereen/Instagram Siniša Mali

Foto: Printscereen/Instagram Siniša Mali

On the eve of the official opening, a cocktail was prepared last night for business partners and tenants who do not hide their satisfaction that they will do business in the newest Belgrade shopping center.



Among the guests were those who took the opportunity to, before the official opening tomorrow at eight o'clock, "peek" into the stores of their favorite brands, where the goods are already on display and ready to wait for the first customers.



At one point, the Gallery was visited by Mohamed Alabbar, the president of the company "Eagle Hills" from the United Arab Emirates, which is the investor of the "Belgrade Waterfront" project, within which the Belgrade Gallery was built.



Belgrade Gallery will be the largest shopping mall, entertainment and gastronomic destination in the region.



It is a shopping center on the bank of the Sava river with 300.000 square meters of total area, 93.000 square meters of space for rent and 3.600 parking lots.



The facility will have about 300 bars and 50 restaurants, as well as a cinema with more than 1.700 seats. In addition to new brands, the Gallery will also present existing brands with their premium editions.