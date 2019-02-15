Business & Economy Macron: We would like to build Belgrade Metro French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated President Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of Serbia's Statehood Day. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 15, 2019 | 16:40 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Vucic also received messages from many world leaders, including the presidents of Russia, China, and the US.

The French president confirmed his intention to visit Serbia this year.



Macron also "confirmed the friendship between the two nations and pointed out that the concession for Vinci's Nikola Tesla Belgrade Airport concession witnessed the strength of economic relations and trust between the two countries."



The letter confirmed the interest of France and its companies for the project of the Belgrade Metro.



Macron said that the strengthening of bilateral relations between Serbia and France is part of his country's strategy for the Western Balkans, with which, he said, he wants France wants "to show again its commitment in this region, especially in Serbia."



"This means more political contacts and increased support of France for stabilization of the region, in several key areas: economic and social development, defense, security, the rule of law," Macron said.