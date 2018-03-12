Business & Economy Misa Lukic leaving Publicis One after 18 years "Following an amazing 18 years, I’m leaving the place that has been my second home“ – Miša Lukić Izvor: media-marketing.com Monday, March 12, 2018 | 14:05 Tweet Share (media-marketing.com)

Jarek Ziebinski, global CEO, Publicis One announced today, a new sub-regional structure and leadership team for Central and Eastern Europe that will comprise of Central, Eastern and Southeast sub-regions. Turkey will be a stand-alone market. Misa Lukic, CEO, Publicis One CEE has decided to leave the company to pursue other business interests. His last day with the company will be at the end of March.

Said Ziebinski,” I have known Misa for nearly two decades. I enjoyed working with him at Leo Burnett and when we have teamed up in January 2016 to embark on the Publicis One journey. Notably, he has been a key part of Publicis One success in CEE over the past two years and has been instrumental in bringing together a strong team of leaders in the region to take the organization forward. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Misa and wish him the best in his next step.”



“Following an amazing 18 years, I’m leaving the place that has been my second home. I’m grateful to Publicis Groupe for the opportunity to work with extraordinary people and the best clients. The last two years in my role as CEO, Publicis One CEE have been special. I had the joy of working with dedicated and passionate leaders. Together, we have started transformation of our business model and consistently delivered healthy profitable growth for Publicis One. I have confidence in the current leadership and leave full of hope for all of us,” said Lukic.



Tomas Varga, CEO, Publicis One Czech Republic has been appointed as the CEO Publicis One Central Europe (Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary). Oleg Popenko, CEO Publicis One Ukraine has been appointed as the CEO Publicis One for Eastern Europe (Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Kazakhstan). Andonis Passas, CEO, Publicis One Greece has been appointed CEO for Publicis One Southeast Europe (Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Macedonia). Inanc Dedebas will remain the CEO of Publicis One Turkey. All of them will report to Jarek Ziebinski directly.



Ziebinski added: “The new sub-regional leaders have been appointed on the back of their stellar performance over the past years where they have not only delivered strong business results but also demonstrated an acute understanding of the Publicis One model. I have confidence in this team to lead Publicis One to scale greater heights.”



Speaking about the sub-regional structure, Ziebinski said, “From the inception of Publicis One, we wanted to optimize our business in CEE by creating clusters of markets where we connect resources and talent across multiple countries – all with the aim to better use our assets and deliver greater value for our clients. In a fragmented region as CEE, this model allows us to sustain a high-level of expertise despite the challenges of smaller markets where scale can be an issue. As we embark on the next phase of our transformation for Publicis One, the appointment of the sub-regional leaders will allow us to get deeper in the process of building our business model and ultimately create a future-proof international creative enterprise.”