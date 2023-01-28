World Strong message to the "fools in Europe": This won't prevent outbreak of World War III Deliveries of tanks and armored units to Ukraine will not prevent the outbreak of the Third World War, if it happens at all. Source: Sputnik Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 18:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was stated on Saturday by the Deputy President of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev.



As he said, the defense of Ukraine, which nobody in Europe needs, will not help the "rotten Old World to avoid paying for its sins."



According to Medvedev, if the Third World War does happen at all, it will not be fought with the help of tanks and planes, but the whole world will turn to ashes.



He reminded that Great Britain, among other things, demands that the countries of the Alliance should deliver weapons to Kyiv immediately, as well as that these fighters, tanks and long-range missiles will prevent the expansion of Russia and the outbreak of the Third World War.



"There are countless such fools in the power structures in Europe," he added.



Let us remind you that after several months of deliberation, Germany announced that it would send "Leopard" tanks to Kyiv, and on the same day, the U.S. authorities announced that Kyiv would receive "Abrams" tanks from Washington.



Soon after, Great Britain announced that it plans to deliver "Challenger 2" tanks to Ukraine at the end of March.