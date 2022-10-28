World "Russians, we are not afraid of the dark" Addressing the nation from the dark Kyiv street, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is not afraid: "Shelling will not break us". Source: Tanjug Friday, October 28, 2022 | 08:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

President Volodymyr Zelensky stood outside in the dark beside the wreckage of a downed drone and vowed that widespread Russian attacks on power plants would not break Ukrainian spirits.



Ukraine is not even afraid of the drones that Russia sends to the country's energy infrastructure, he added.



"Shelling will not break us - to hear the enemy's anthem on our land is scarier than the enemy's rockets in our sky. We are not afraid of the dark," Zelensky said, as reported by Reuters.



Zelenskiy said that Russia had so far launched more than 8.000 air strikes and fired 4.500 missiles.



Abandoning his usual indoor setting, Zelensky said in his daily video address that Kyiv had shot down 23 drones in the last two days.



"Russia has aimed dozens of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine's electricity generating network in the last two weeks, causing major damage and triggering blackouts", Reuters reports.



Due to the resulting damage, Kyiv and several Ukrainian regions may have to disrupt the supply of electricity for longer than planned, several high-ranking Ukrainian officials announced yesterday, the British agency recalls.