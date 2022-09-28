World "Russia keeps the whole world on edge" Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the session of the UN Security Council via video link, where he requested collective security guarantees be provided to Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 08:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

He said that Russia should not have nuclear weapons because it threatens the world with a "nuclear catastrophe".



"Ukraine must be provided with clear and legally binding guarantees of collective security," Zelensky said in a video address during a Security Council session devoted to referendums on joining Russia organized by pro-Russian authorities in Moscow-controlled areas of Ukraine.



He added that "the world needs" a security architecture that would be in line with Ukraine's global role and called for the continuation of military and financial support to Kyiv, reports Sputnik.



In his address to the UN Security Council, Zelensky also warned that Ukraine will not be able to negotiate with Russia after "fake referendums organized in the occupied territories", the Guardian reported.



Ukrainian president also said that Russia cannot have nuclear weapons, because it does not ensure the security of the whole world. In addition, he recalled, Russia ignored the IAEA's call for the immediate demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the cessation of any hostile actions directed at any nuclear facility in Ukraine.



Zelensky emphasized that Russia is deliberately keeping the world on the brink of a nuclear disaster, according to Ukrinform.



An open session of the UN Security Council was held in New York yesterday, where they discussed the situation related to the holding of a referendum on the territories of Ukraine under Russian control and where, according to the results announced by the pro-Russian authorities, the vast majority of the population voted for joining the Russian Federation.



Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday and could use that to officially announce the annexation of the Ukrainian territories where referendums were held to Russia, the British Ministry of Defense announced in the latest intelligence report, the Guardian reported.