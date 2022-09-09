World Vučić and Lajčak: "The process will continue"; "There'll be no recognition of Kosovo" The EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, announced tonight that negotiations will continue in the coming days. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, September 9, 2022 | 22:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ nr

He said this after conducting separate talks with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti.



Lajčak stated on Twitter that today, together with the envoys of Germany and France, Jens Plettner and Emmanuel Bonn, he had "important and in-depth discussions" with Kurti in Pristina and Vučić in Belgrade in order to, as he stated, "examine the options for progress in the dialogue".



"The process will continue in the coming days," said Lajcak. Lajčak today, in the company of Plettner and Bonn, initially met in Pristina with Kurti, and then with Vučić in Belgrade.



The meeting was also attended by the representative of the European Union for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues of the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčak.



As previously announced by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Peter Stano, the aim of this visit is, in his words, "exploring possibilities for progress in dialogue" between Belgrade and Pristina. "There will be no discussion about the future of Serbia, and no recognition of Kosovo," wrote Vučić and added:



"I am currently talking with the European Union's special representative for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues of the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčak, and with the advisors for foreign and security policy of the Republic of France and the Federal Republic of Germany, Emmanuel Bonn and Jens Plettner, always ready for compromise solutions, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia and Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council. No surrender! Long live Serbia!"