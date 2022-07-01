World Ukraine started to export electricity to the EU; Zelensky: "EU's safety is at stake" Ukraine has started exporting electricity to the European Union via Romania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Source: Beta Friday, July 1, 2022 | 12:01 Tweet Share Foto: Cloudy Design/Shutterstock

"We have passed an important step in our approach to the EU," said the President of Ukraine last night.



"Kyiv has started to significantly export electricity to the territory of the EU, to Romania," Zelensky said, adding that it was "only the first step".



As he said, Ukraine is preparing to increase deliveries, as well as that Ukrainian electricity can replace a significant part of Russian gas consumed by Europeans.



"For us, it's not just a question of income from exports, it's a question of security for the whole of Europe," Zelensky said.