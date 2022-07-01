World 0

Ukraine started to export electricity to the EU; Zelensky: "EU's safety is at stake"

Ukraine has started exporting electricity to the European Union via Romania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Source: Beta
Share
Foto: Cloudy Design/Shutterstock
Foto: Cloudy Design/Shutterstock

"We have passed an important step in our approach to the EU," said the President of Ukraine last night.

"Kyiv has started to significantly export electricity to the territory of the EU, to Romania," Zelensky said, adding that it was "only the first step".

As he said, Ukraine is preparing to increase deliveries, as well as that Ukrainian electricity can replace a significant part of Russian gas consumed by Europeans.

"For us, it's not just a question of income from exports, it's a question of security for the whole of Europe," Zelensky said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

"It's ridiculous"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thinks that statements that NATO is a defense alliance are ridiculous.

World Friday, July 1, 2022 11:45 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Putin: Russia is ready

Putin stated today that Russia is ready to conduct a dialogue on strategic stability and preserving the ways of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction

World Thursday, June 30, 2022 14:05 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Dmitry Azarov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
page 1 of 40 go to page