World 0

"Next week could be tough; This may be the last chance to save you"

Residents of the Lugansk region in eastern Ukraine have been urged to evacuate immediately.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana
Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana

"Next week could be difficult. This may be the last chance to save you," Lugansk Regional State Administration Chief Sergei Gaidai was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The focus of the Russian forces is the occupation of Lugansk and Donetsk, which are part of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, an area rich in coal in which steel is also produced, according to a report by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

Just before the start of the war in Ukraine, official Moscow recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DNR and LNR) in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The order came: "Shoot everyone"

The regime in Kyiv has banned negotiations on surrender in Mariupol, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said today.

World Sunday, April 17, 2022 18:55 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

"It sank? They have more capacities at sea"

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby believes that the incident with the Russian warship "Moscow" will affect Russia's military potential at sea in the short term.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:50 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

What if he wins?

Mikhail Kasyanov, who was Russia's prime minister under President Vladimir Putin from 2000 to 2004, told CNN that Putin definitely poses a threat to NATO.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:39 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN / S

Resolution adopted: Genocide

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a resolution declaring the actions of Russian forces in the country "genocide", it was announced from Kyiv.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:27 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
page 1 of 46 go to page