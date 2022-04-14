World The Baltic's first reaction to the Russian threat The Prime Minister of Lithuania and the Lithuanian Minister of Defense responded to the Russian threat with nuclear weapons. Source: index.hr Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 12:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: shutterstock/Michele Ursi

Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė, commented on the latest threat from Dmitry Medvedev, who said that the Baltics could no longer be talked about without nuclear weapons in the event that Sweden and Finland really join NATO, which is increasingly likely.



"The fact that Russia is threatening is nothing new. Kaliningrad (Russian enclave in the Baltics) is an extremely militarized zone and has been in the Baltic region for years," said Šimonytė.



Prime Minister Lithuania says strongly supports Swedish and Finland's entry into NATO.



"I believe that the entry of these countries in the North Atlantic Alliance would significantly strengthen NATO and the level of security in these countries. I think that the Baltic countries will welcome this decision as soon as it is published," she said.

The threat is "meaningless"

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas also spoke about the new Russian threat, saying that it was "meaningless".



He said that Russian nuclear weapons existed in Kaliningrad even before the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.



"The new Russian threat sounds rather strange considering that we know that the Russians had nuclear weapons 100 kilometers from the border with Lithuania even before the Ukrainian crisis. The Russians have had nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad for a long time. The international community and all countries in the region are fully aware of it, the Russians are using it as a threat", the minister said.



The Russian enclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic coast is located between Lithuania and Poland, two NATO members.