World New rules entered into force: Goodbye masks and COVID certificates Face masks and COVID certificates are no longer a legal obligation in England, after many anti-COVID rules were repealed, which came into force today. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 14:00

According to the British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, such a development is due to a successful vaccination campaign and a better understanding of the COVID treatment process, reports the BBC.



An official spokesman for the prime minister said wearing a mask would now be "a matter of personal judgment".



However, some stores say they will continue to ask people to wear them, and railway operators have also said they expect passengers to wear masks.



However, everyone says that they will encourage citizens to wear masks, but that they will not force them to obey. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said masks would remain mandatory in London's public transport services, urging people to "do the right thing".



Some other measures taken earlier to tackle the spread of omicron strains have been repealed, including instructions for working from home and advice on wearing masks in high school classrooms.



As of today, the British government has removed the guidelines on the use of face masks in the common rooms of educational institutions.



The number of COVID cases in the United Kingdom seems to have stagnated in recent days, and the latest data show that 102.292 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, which is still a large number of infections.



346 people died in the UK within 28 days of being tested positive.