World Whole different story in China - out of two million coronavirus tests, none positive China performed 4.2 million tests in the Port of Qingdao, but no new cases of coronavirus were recorded from the two million samples that were processed. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 14:02

The information was announced today by official Beijing.



The city announced 12 new cases, six of which are with symptoms and six without symptoms, after the outbreak of the focus last weekend in the local hospital, the AP reported.



Today, 27 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in China, of which 13 were infected from China and 14 came from abroad.



In the most populous country in the world, 4.634 people officially died, while 85.611 people were infected with the virus.