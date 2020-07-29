World "Wearing masks is a conspiracy theory, we have a cure for COVID-19": Trump impressed Earlier this week, several doctors gathered on the steps of the United States Supreme Court to re-promote misinformation pertaining t COVID-19. Source: index.hr Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | 12:49 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Sura

Among other things, they reiterated the thesis that hydroxychloroquine alleviates the symptoms of coronavirus, which was refuted, and the dangerous idea that it is not necessary to wear protective masks if we want to suppress the spread of coronavirus.



The recording of their speeches was quickly removed from social networks due to the promotion of false information, but before the deletion, the recording was viewed and shared by tens of millions of people, including the President of the United States.



What is interesting is that out of the mentioned ten doctors, two are ophthalmologists.



Among the medics who gathered in front of the Supreme Court was pediatrician and nun Stella Emanuel, whose medical office is located in the same shopping center in Texas as her church.



She said that she has already treated hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine and that people do not have to wear masks because we already have a medicine for COVID-19. She promoted the medicine in a video material that was later removed from Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.



Donald Trump also retweeted her claim. Trump is impressed by her speech, emphasizing on Twitter that people should definitely take a look.



Stella Immanuel also said that gynecological problems such as cysts, endometriosis and infertility are caused by dreams in which there is a spiritual sexual relationship with demons and witches.



"Many women suffer from astral sex. Astral sex is the ability to project one's spirit into the victim's body. This practice is very common among Satanists. They leave their physical bodies and project their spiritual ones into those victims with whom they want sexual intercourse," she said on her, now unavailable, website.



Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel attended a Protestant high school in Bali and then studied medicine at the University of Calabar in Nigeria. She moved to the United States in 1992, BBC writes.



She started her pediatric career at a clinic in Louisiana, and since 2006, she has had a practice "Rapha Medical and Therapeutic Clinic". She received her license to practice medicine in Texas eight months ago.



A nun at the Fire Power Minister Church in Houston, which she founded herself, in her sermons promotes conspiracy theories, including the homosexual agenda, secular humanism, the Illuminati and the demonic new world order. She has also written several books.



In 2019, she started working at the Rehoboth Medical Center.

Who should we listen to?

Now the question arises - who to listen, the majority of doctors or a group from the stairs?



Do you believe the more than 600.000 medical experts who sent a letter to the Trump administration about ten days ago and asked that public health bodies and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention keep the leading role in the fight against the pandemic or a dozen doctors, including Trump supporters and the movement? Tea Party, which promote drugs and methods that have discredited the rest of the scientific community?



The choice is not difficult, writes Upworthy web portal. As doctor Anand Swaminathan wrote: "Propaganda of hydroxychloroquine is complete nonsense. These are messages from scammers, not doctors."

Political games

EPA-EFE/ Oliver Contreras / POOL

According to a controversial group of doctors, the promotion of wearing protective masks and challenging the action of hydroxychloroquine are part of the conspiracy theory.



But the question is, why would leading US expert in the field, Anthony Fauci, throw into the water his credibility and professional career, developed under six different American presidents, in order to be part of some bizarre conspiracy?



On the other hand, it is clear that Donald Trump desperately wants to be re-elected president, and in that, his supporters are hampered by the pandemic and the measures of restrictions that need to be taken in order to control the spread of the coronavirus.



Unfortunately, as Upworthy writes, there are doctors who care so much that Republicans stay in power that they are ready to spread all kinds of dangerous misinformation in that name.



They are a very small minority, but they are loud. Doctors can be scammers - just because they wear a white coat doesn't mean they are credible and work for the benefit of patients. ﻿