World Charles Michel heads Council of Europe, Christine Lagarde nominated for ECB President German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen proposed for the President of European Commission. Source: Blic Wednesday, July 3, 2019 | 09:54 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

On yesterday’s meeting of European Council, the decision on the successor of Donald Tusk has been reached, so Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel was elected the new President of the European Council.



Former President Donald Tusk announced this information on his official Twitter account.



Furthermore, he confirmed that German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen is official candidate for the leading position of the President of European Commission, while Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde was nominated for the President of European Central Bank (ECB).



Council of Europe nominated Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell who used to serve as the President of European Parliament, as the main candidate for the position of High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.



As we recall, President of European Council Donald Tusk had prior openly supported German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen as the potential candidate for the new President of European Commission, while "Velta" has already announced that she will assume the role of a new President of European Commission.